FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

