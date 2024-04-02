FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.