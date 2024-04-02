FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 840 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 377,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,028. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

