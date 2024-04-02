First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.77. 46,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 59,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $193.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

