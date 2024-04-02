Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 2.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. The stock had a trading volume of 643,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $91.71 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

