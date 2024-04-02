Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group makes up 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,495. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

