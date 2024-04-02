Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Full House Resorts by 15.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 72,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,921. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLL

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.