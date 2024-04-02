Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Stock Position Lowered by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,780,000.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GREK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,250. The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.03. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.