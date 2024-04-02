Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Shares Up 1.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.78. 14,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 8,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth about $597,000.

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

