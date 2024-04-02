GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
GT Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.85.
GT Gold Company Profile
GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GT Gold
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.