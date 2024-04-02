Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,503. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

