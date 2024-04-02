Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,511 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $61,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.97. 722,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,887. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 229.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

