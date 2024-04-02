Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 598,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,114. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

