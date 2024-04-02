Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises 5.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.29. 244,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

