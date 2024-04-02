Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Sells 2,777 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. 6,521,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

