Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 92,500 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 1,100,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,021. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

