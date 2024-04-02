Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 92,500 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DNLI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 1,100,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,021. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.