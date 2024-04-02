Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,120.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. 901,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,949. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.