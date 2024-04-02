Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 14,353 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

