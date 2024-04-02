Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 36,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.