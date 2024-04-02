Iowa State Bank Makes New $208,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.61. 2,019,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

