Iowa State Bank Sells 80,531 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,531 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 30,662,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,380,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

