iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Down 1.6%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.65 and last traded at $163.84. Approximately 8,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $368.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

