iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 345,818 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

