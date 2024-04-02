iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Decreased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,930. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

