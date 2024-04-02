iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.57 and last traded at $114.38. Approximately 137,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 36,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

