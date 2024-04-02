Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises 4.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.71. 717,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $136.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

