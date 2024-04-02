JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. 325,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

