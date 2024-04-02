KRYZA Exchange (KRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,100.42

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 0% against the dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $79.00 million and approximately $1,100.42 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01100587 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

