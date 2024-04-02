Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $104.97 or 0.00160295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,379,856 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

