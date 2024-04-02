LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,591 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. 14,632,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,946,871. The stock has a market cap of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.