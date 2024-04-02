LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $364.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,089. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $367.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.80 and a 200-day moving average of $289.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

