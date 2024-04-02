LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 317 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $121.70. 364,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
