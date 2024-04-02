LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.00. 1,171,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

