LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $277.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,498. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.