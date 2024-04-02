LMG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

