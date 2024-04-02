LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VBR stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.60. 785,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,556. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

