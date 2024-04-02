LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 715 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $128.67. 952,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $129.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

