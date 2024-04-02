LMG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

