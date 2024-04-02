Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $453.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.