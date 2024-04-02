Manmohan Mahajan Buys 6,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,588,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,537,167. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $481,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

