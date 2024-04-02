Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Shares Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
Maya Gold and Silver Trading Down 10.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32.
About Maya Gold and Silver
Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
