Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $353.66 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $353.66 million and $16.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00026874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001372 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,674,210 coins and its circulating supply is 852,324,436 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

