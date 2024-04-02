Newton One Investments LLC Has $314,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.55. The company had a trading volume of 290,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,305. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

