Paulina Klimenko Sells 435 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $10,283.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $17,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $492,054.25.

On Friday, February 16th, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33.

PUBM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,495. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.48 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

