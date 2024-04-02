Paulina Klimenko Sells 435 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $10,283.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $17,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 27th, Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $492,054.25.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.5 %

PUBM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,495. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.48 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

