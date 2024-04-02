Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,184. The firm has a market cap of $365.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

