QUASA Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $145,690.96 and approximately $531.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007479 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,441.30 or 0.99932202 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00135483 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127568 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $500.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.