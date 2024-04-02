Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $898,950.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $898,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,427.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

