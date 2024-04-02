RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.1%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 10,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.