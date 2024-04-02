Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 5,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 15,932,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618,722. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $84,165,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $52,986,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

