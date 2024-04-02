Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.94. 775,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,494. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

